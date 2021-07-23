Upgrade your gaming setup with Woot’s latest PC accessory sale from $23

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of PC gaming accessories priced as low as $23 with free shipping for Prime members or $6 otherwise. Our favorite here is the Cooler Master CK552 Mechanical Keyboard with Gateron Red Switches at $47.99. For comparison, it goes for $80 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Gateron Red switches installed here offer “rapid response for quick in-game action.” With RGB backlighting, you can customize the style to match any setup. You can also make real-time adjustments to lighting and macros with no software required, making it even more versatile. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head over to Woot to view everything on sale.

Not a gamer? Well, this budget-focused wireless mouse could be a great option for you. It’ll complete your on-the-go peripheral setup and costs just $10. While it’s not gaming-grade, you’ll find that a single battery is said to last up to several months before you need to replace it, making it great for a portable setup.

For other gaming discounts, you won’t want to miss checking out our handy guide. One of the most notable discounts there is the $100 price drop on Logitech’s TRUEFORCE racing wheels, which are designed to function with Forza Horizon 5 and other similar titles.

More on the Cooler Master CK552 Mechanical Keyboard:

Gateron Red mechanical switches: Offer rapid response times for quick in-game action.

RGB Backlighting: Per-key LEDs with multiple lighting modes and effects to highlight all your dominating kill streaks

Brushed aluminum design: Curved top plate, Floating keycaps, and minimalistic design built with functionality in mind

On-the-fly controls: Make real-time adjustments to lighting and macros with No software necessary

