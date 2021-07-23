Sperry x Netflix’s Outer Banks collaborate on an exclusive collection of boat shoes and sneakers

Are you a fan of the Netflix TV show Outer Banks? If so, Sperry has a new collaboration in anticipation of the new season debuting on July 30. The collection includes two of Sperry’s classic boat shoes. The first is a boat shoe with floral detailing and a seersucker for the Ward Cameron and distressed sneakers for John B. There are four styles to choose from and pricing starts at $65. Plus, as always, Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find out more details about this limited-edition collection.

“This capsule collection with Netflix is very exciting for us here at Sperry,” Elizabeth Drori, CMO at Sperry, said in a statement. “Our brand is very native to the show and its setting on the water, and the surf and preppy style of the product resonates with our customers. On top of that, tapping into the show’s fans for this collection enables us to reach a young audience.”

Sperry x Outer Banks boat shoes

If you’re looking for a Sperry classic, the OBX Authentic Original Cross Lace Boat Shoe is a fantastic option. These boat shoes feature a never-before marbled outsole to resemble the ocean and help give you traction due to the ridges. It also has gold foiled details that really make it stand out, and it’s called the “Kooks” to resemble the “haves” and the “have-nots” from the show. These shoes are priced at $95, and you can choose from a surfer detailing or floral detailing for men and women.

Pogues: Crest Vibe sneakers

Casual sneakers are very on-trend for this season, and inside the collaboration you will find the Pogues Crest Vibe Sneakers. This style features a slip-on design and a cushioned insole to promote convenience as well as comfort. The rubber outsoles match John B.’s legendary van, license plate patches, and a map of the Outer Banks inside the insole. This style is a great option to pair with shorts, and you can choose from two styles for both men or women alike. It’s priced at $65 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

