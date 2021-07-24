Take your lawn to the next level with Scotts gear from $10 at Amazon, today only

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Scotts lawn care products priced from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Broadcast Spreader at $46.40. For comparison, it normally goes for around $58 and today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past 12 months. You’ll find that it holds up to 15,000-square feet of Scotts lawn care product ranging from grass seed to fertilizer, salt, and even ice melt. Plus, the never-flat tires ensure that you’ll be good to go over any terrain. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy customers. Shop the entire sale here.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader is a great option. While today’s lead deal holds up to 15,000-square feet of product, this model maxes out at 5,000-square feet. This is a great choice for those with smaller yards, as it costs just $38.50 at Amazon.

After shopping the Scotts deal above, you’ll want to give our Green Deals guide a gander. There, you’ll find discounts such as EGO’s POWER+ 21-inch battery-powered snow blower at $50 off and much more, as we’re constantly updating it with the best deals that we can find.

More on the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard DLX Spreader:

  • Control panel’s precision rate settings deliver more accurate coverage
  • Designed to ensure superior results when used with Scotts lawn food.Material:Plastic
  • Holds up to 15, 000 Square Feet. of Scotts lawn product, including grass seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt

