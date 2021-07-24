A collapsable design and low price headline this aluminum laptop stand at $10 (Save 44%)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 38,000+) via Amazon is offering its Collapsible Laptop Stand for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. When it comes to laptop stands, there are lots of options out there to choose from. A folding design paired with a highly-affordable price tag is what sets this one apart from most of the rest. It’s capable of supporting any modern MacBook and other similarly-sized laptops. It shrinks down to a narrow strip when collapsed, making it a great option worth adding to your backpack. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A package of Sprayway’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Wipes will be another backpack addition that’s bound to come in handy. For just $2 Prime shipped, you’ll get 20 ready-to-use wipes that will quickly remove smudges and the like from your laptop, tablet, and smartphone screens. Well over 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

You can also grab one of Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning cloth bundles from $11.50 or a backpack for as little as $20.50. And if you need a new or backup laptop, right now ASUS’ 14-inch 64GB Chromebook is down to $179 shipped. Finally, don’t forget to peek at ROCKPALS’ massive 1,048Wh Portable Power Station at a new low of $670.

Nulaxy Laptop Stand features:

Universally fit for almost all laptops models and sizes from 10 to 15.6 inches, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook, Alienware and more.

Nulaxy C4 laptop stand offers six modes for height adjustment, elevating your laptop from 1.35 inches to 5.34 inches above the tabletop. Protecting your eyes and helping to improve your body posture over long hours of working on the computer, our stand is your best choice.

This laptop stand is the lightest and most portable laptop stand in the world, it weighs only 0.75 lbs, this compact and adjustable folding laptop stand is perfect for computing on the go.

