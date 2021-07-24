This 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool slides into your wallet for under $5 (Save 39%, New low)

HELEMAN STORE (96% lifetime positive feedback from 1,600+) via Amazon is offering its 19-in-1 Credit Card Multitool for $4.89 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Paired with a recent discount, today’s offer takes a total of 39% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Don’t let the compact nature of this credit card-sized multi-tool fool you, it wields a total of 19 different capabilities. You’ll find a bottle opener, screwdrivers, wrenches, and the list goes on. The entire thing is comprised of stainless steel, ensuring it is ready to withstand all sorts of adventures like hiking, backpacking, camping, fishing, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 74% of Amazon shoppers.

Want something with a unique and standout appearance? If so, be sure to check out UST’s Tool-a-Long Frog Multi-Tool for $5. It weighs just one ounce and bundles a handy carabiner perfect for clipping onto a backpack. It’s comprised of stainless steel, is TSA compliant, plus it offers a pry tip, 1-inch ruler, cord cutter, 3-position hex wrench, and bottle opener.

HELEMAN 19-in-1 Credit Card Multitool features:

If you’re looking for one tool card with as many tools as possible, then the multitool card is a good choice for you. It packs 19 tools in its 420 stainless steel body to cover your bases for any small task that comes your way. Slip this stealthy multi tool card into your wallet for a total of 19 tools including a screwdriver, bottle opener, letter Opener, hex wrench set, etc.

