Chefman’s cast aluminum Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker drops to $18 (Reg. $30) + more

Woot is now offering up to 46% off a selection of Chefman cooking gear with the Perfect Pour Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker down at $17.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $30 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $23, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model still fetches $30 at Best Buy as well. At just $18, you’re getting a full-on Belgian waffle maker with six temperature settings for the ideal cook, non-stick internals, and a cast aluminum build quality. On top of the 700-watts of power, this model features a specialized anti-overflow design with an included measuring cup so the batter doesn’t end up all over the countertop as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

At just $18, we are already in the lowest possible price range for a dependable waffle maker with today’s lead deal. But if you can do with some miniature waffles, something like this $15 Nostalgia MWF5AQ MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker might do the trick. It carries stellar ratings from nearly 10,000 Amazon customers and can also handle things like grilled cheese, French toast, brownies, and more.

Plus, you’ll find even more Chefman kitchenware deals on tap at Woot right here. Options start from $18 and consist of mini portable fridges, toaster ovens, and more.

Other kitchen deals ready and waiting today include this Bella Pro 8-Cup Food Processor, the Ninja renewed Foodi air fryer grill, and these SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more as well.

More on the Chefman Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker:

UNIQUE DESIGN: Unique award winning, innovative, patent pending design with anti-leaking system seals in batter while cooking, resulting in mess-free & stress-free waffles. The updated waffle plates make for better batter flow and more even cooking! Perfect for holiday themed waffles on a cozy Saturday morning!

1-2-3 OPERATION: Simply twist pour-spout into base and, pour batter using included measuring cup (watch batter bubble up like lava!), and enjoy! Note that some batters may need adjustment to thickness or density to get the desired perfect waffle

