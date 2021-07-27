Ninja’s Amazon renewed Foodi air fryer grill cooker is up to $90 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the 4-quart Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Electric Grill (AG301) for $119.99 shipped in refurbished condition. It ships with the “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” Originally $230, this is model currently fetches $210 in new condition at Amazon with today’s deal being $40 below the usual renewed price and the lowest total we can find. Air frying, roasting, baking, and indoor grilling, this is the 5-in-1 option that also includes the dehydration setting for creating your own snacks and the like. Reaching temperatures up to 500-degrees, it is also more than capable of imparting “char-grilled marks and flavors” via the PTFE PFOA-free, nonstick, ceramic-coated grill grate. It also ships with a 4-quart crisper basket for air frying, a 6-quart cooking pot, and a cleaning brush. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,700 Amazon customers. More details below.
For something nearly as capable for less cash, take a look at the 7-quart PowerXL Air Fryer Steamer at $90 shipped. This one can handle just about all of the cooking modes the Ninja can, but in new condition, with a larger capacity, and for $30 less. Just don’t expect to get that char-grilled experience with this one. Rated 4+ stars.
More on the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Electric Grill:
- The Ninja Foodi Grill. The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer
- 500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char-grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology
- With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year
