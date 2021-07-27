Ninja’s Amazon renewed Foodi air fryer grill cooker is up to $90 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the 4-quart Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Electric Grill (AG301) for $119.99 shipped in refurbished condition. It ships with the “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” Originally $230, this is model currently fetches $210 in new condition at Amazon with today’s deal being $40 below the usual renewed price and the lowest total we can find. Air frying, roasting, baking, and indoor grilling, this is the 5-in-1 option that also includes the dehydration setting for creating your own snacks and the like. Reaching temperatures up to 500-degrees, it is also more than capable of imparting “char-grilled marks and flavors” via the PTFE PFOA-free, nonstick, ceramic-coated grill grate. It also ships with a 4-quart crisper basket for air frying, a 6-quart cooking pot, and a cleaning brush. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something nearly as capable for less cash, take a look at the 7-quart PowerXL Air Fryer Steamer at $90 shipped. This one can handle just about all of the cooking modes the Ninja can, but in new condition, with a larger capacity, and for $30 less. Just don’t expect to get that char-grilled experience with this one. Rated 4+ stars.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchen upgrades including Prime Day pricing on SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, this deal on Etekcity’s #1 best-selling kitchen scale, and this nonstick 6-piece ceramic cookware set, just to name a few. Make sure you dive into our coverage of the laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer from Cuisinart as well.

More on the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Electric Grill:

The Ninja Foodi Grill. The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. Indoor grill and air fryer

500F air circulates around food for amazing Surround Searing while the 500F high-density grill grate creates char-grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char-grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year

