Let this Bella Pro 8-Cup Food Processor do the work instead, now $40 off at $30 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 8-Cup Food Processor for $29.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly up to $70 at Best Buy, this is a sizable $40 in savings, and with today’s price drop, it is among the most affordable options out there from a trusted brand. This is an 8-cup food processor with a 500-watt motor that can be a big help when preparing meals for the family or your next summer cookout. Variable speed control (low, high, and pulse) is joined by a 3-inch cute feed and a stainless steel, reversible S blade “that chops, shreds, slices and purees with ease.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, there really aren’t very many comparable alternatives out there for less. However, one notable option here would have to be the Mueller Ultra Prep Food Processor that is currently available for $27 shipped on Amazon. This one carries solid ratings and provides much of the same time-saving features as our lead deal. 

The home goods and kitchen deals don’t stop there though. We are also tracking a huge deal on the Farm 24 XL smart indoor AeroGarden at $250 off as well as notable price drops on Ninja’s renewed Foodi air fryer grill, ongoing deals on SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles and even more right here. Cuisinart just launched a new laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer that’s on sale as well. 

More on the Bella Pro Series 8-Cup Food Processor:

The Bella Pro Series 8-Cup Food Processor features a powerful 500-watt motor that chops, shreds, slices and purees with ease. Variable speed control dial with Low, High, and Pulse functions and a reversible slicing and shredding disc for a variety of recipes. The large 8-cup work bowl with measurement markings allows for continuous operation with less interruptions.

