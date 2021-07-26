SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle back to Prime Day pricing at $50 (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundle for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $90, but more typically selling in the $70 range at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the Prime Day 2021 offer and is now at the lowest we can find. This set is on sale for $56 at Walmart right now. Enjoy the rest of your summer with some fresh sparkling water waiting in the fridge every morning with this Sodastream bundle. It includes the sparkling water maker itself as well as a 1-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle and a Co2 cylinder that can carbonate 60-liters of water. This one is also compatible with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While not necessary, you could add some delicious flavoring to your homemade sparkling water with these SodaStream packs from around $20. Ranging from natural fruit flavors to cola and much more, these highly-rated options come in 4-packs than can make up 36-liters of “refreshing flavored sparkling water” depending on how much you use at a time.

More on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

