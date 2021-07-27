Apple’s latest iPhone SE will run iOS 15, goes free on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

Cricket Wireless is currently offering the Apple iPhone SE 64GB in several colors for FREE. Shipping is also available at no-cost. You’ll need to activate the phone on the pre-paid carrier alongside signing up for three months of service to lock in the savings. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer is marking the best price to date that’s well below our previous mention at $50 from earlier in the year. As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. It’ll also be receiving iOS 15 support come fall, as well, Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.

Whether you’re picking up the iPhone SE for yourself, or as a family member’s first device, using a little of your savings on a case can go a long way. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid Case will only set you back $13 at Amazon and provides some added protection. It comes in a variety of colors, so you can match whichever style of SE you fancy, as well.

But for even more discounts, be sure to go hit up our Apple guide. You’ll find plenty of other ways to save, notably headlined by the new White Magic Keyboards for 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at its lowest price yet. Dropping as low as $209, you’ll be able to score the just-released accessory while pocketing $90 in savings.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

