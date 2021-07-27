Apple’s White Magic Keyboards for 11-inch M1 iPad Pro falls to new all-time low from $209

Verizon Wireless currently offers Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $239.19 shipped. You’ll be able to score both the all-new white style, as well as black. Normally fetching $299, you’re looking at the very first price cut and a new all-time low at 20% off the going rate.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While the weekend saw Verizon offer up a discount on Apple Pencil 2, those who are looking to grab the accessory alongside a Magic Keyboard can lock-in even more savings. Right now adding both the stylus and keyboard case to your cart will drop the total to $300.28, allowing you to score the Magic Keyboard for $209 and the Apple Pencil 2 for $91. This marks the best value we’ve seen to date and a notable way to upgrade your iPad Pro with all the essentials.

Speaking of iPads, we’re tracking some notable discounts on previous-generation models at $199 off and marking the best prices of the year. That’s alongside a new all-time low on the latest M1-powered iPad Pro at $100 off, as well. So whether you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest or want deeper discounts instead, there’s something for you in our Apple guide.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

