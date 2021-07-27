Gain’s 96-load Laundry Detergent Eco-Box just dropped to $9 Prime shipped (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box for $9.15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price. Then cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly $18 and more typically fetching around $14 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and a great time to stock up. You’re looking at up to 96-loads of laundry for just $9 Prime shipped, all packaged in the eco-friendly container that uses “60% less plastic.” The easy no-drip tap is simple to get at when you’re ready to put a load in and this detergent is compatible with cold wash loads as well as all machines including the HE-rated variants. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A perfect addition to your refreshed detergent stock is this package of Gain Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets. The 120-pack starts at just $4.50 Prime shipped and will “the amazing Gain scent” all while fighting static and helping to reduce wrinkles. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon.

While we are talking laundry, you’ll definitely want to dive in head first to our fashion deal hub to score some new outfits to show off for the rest of the summer. Just some of the offers you’ll find in there include the Banana Republic Summer Event, this morning’s Eastbay back to school sale, and the Sperry Semi-Annual Sale with up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $30 shipped.

More on the Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent Soap Eco-Box:

Same great GAIN, smarter package

Packaging made with 60% less plastic per oz vs. 3 x 50oz bottles

Compact size

30% more freshness per drop

Easy to use No-Drip tap

