Eastbay’s back to school sale takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Eastbay back to school sale offers 20% off orders of $49 with code SPORT20 at checkout and up to 25% off Nike gear. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale are the ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes. These are sure to boost your summer workouts and were designed to help you go further. This style is currently marked down to $96 and originally sold for $160. It’s available in several color options and features a foam insole to promote comfort with every step. These shoes are also lightweight, flexible, and highly-breathable too. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes $96 (Orig. $160)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Shoes $116 (Orig. 160)
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Shoes $80 (Orig. $130)
- Under Armour Curry 7 Sneakers $72 (Orig. $140)
- adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes $128 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Under Armour Block City 2.0 $68 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Essential Crop Hoodie $45 (Orig. $60)
- Nike Team Full-Zip Therma Hoodie $33 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 $72 (Orig. $90)
- adidas Original Superstar Sneakers $48 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
