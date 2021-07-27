Save up to 50% on this 12 Amp Greenworks Corded Electric Mower at $100 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Greenworks 12 Amp 3-in-1 Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model tends to fetch around $200 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $114. Today’s deal is up to $100 off and the lowest total we can find. A great way to remove all of that annoying gas and oil from your lawn care routine, this corded model features a 20-inch cutting deck alongside its 3-in-1 system (mulch, rear bagging, and side discharge). Simple push button start joins the 12 amp motor that “cuts through the toughest grass” and a single-lever 7-position height adjustment for the perfect trim. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 9,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 3-year warranty. More details below.

Today’s lead deal brings tons of savings along with the corded electric lawn mower solution, but you’ll want to make sure you have a proper outdoor extension cable ready and waiting. The highly-rated Amazon Basics models start at under $15 Prime shipped and go up from there depending on your requirements. The 3-prong cables are built for indoors and out with a 4+ star rating from over 29,000 Amazon customers.

If you’re in the market for a higher-end model, check out this deal we have live on the Greenworks 20-inch 40V self-propelled electric mower at a new all-time low. Then head straight over to our Green Deals guide for additional deals including energy-efficient light bulbs, power stations, electric bikes, and much more right here.

More on the Greenworks 12 Amp 3-in-1 Electric Mower:

The all electric operation of the Greenworks’ line of tools provides not only reliable performance and dependability, but also offer a clean running alternative to gas powered tools as well. Each Greenworks’ tool comes with a variety of performance and safety features that not only help you get the job done right, they also promise carbon emission free operation for a cleaner environment.

