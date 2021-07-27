Treat your flowers to this up to 63% off Miracle-Gro potting mix Gold Box from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 63% off Scotts Garden products and essentials starting at $6. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is this 2-pack of 8-quart Miracle-Gro Potting Mix bags for $12.76. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 38% in savings as today’s offer marks a new all-time low. This package of potting mix is a great way to help your plants and flowers thrive through the rest of summer. It can feed them for up to 6 months and contains plenty of nutrients for keeping them healthy. Over 18,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Otherwise, make sure you comb through all of the discounts in today’s Gold Box for even more ways to make the most of summer. We’re tracking quite a few different notable price cuts on Scotts Gardening products to make sure everything is in full bloom through fall starting at $6.

On the flip side, if your lawn has no problem growing and it’s become a bit of a pain having to rely on gas and oil to bust out the mower, go check out the discount we just spotted on this corded electric Greenworks offering. With as much as 50% in savings, you’ll be able to tackle lawn care at the lowest price of the year at $100.

Miracle-Gro Potting Mix features:

Your plants want to show off. Give indoor and outdoor container plants the right ingredients to grow bigger and more beautiful with Miracle-Gro® Potting Mix. Our specially formulated mix feeds for up to 6 months for more blooms and more color*. Use with indoor and outdoor container plants. Grows Plants Twice as Big!

