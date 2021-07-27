Blanket your home with 6,600-sq. ft. of wireless coverage: 3-pc. Nest Wifi kit $286 (Reg. $468)

Today only, Woot is offering the Google Nest Wifi Router 3-pack for $285.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $468 at Amazon for this same kit, and the smaller Router + two Point system fetching $349. The lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon is $299. Delivering 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac wireless coverage to your home, Google’s Nest Wifi system is great for families of all sizes. You’ll find speeds of up to 2.2Gb/s available, and all three routers even double as an Assistant speaker for smart home commands and whole-home music playback. Plus, there are six Gigabit Ethernet ports available throughout the system. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy users, and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review. Head below for more.
If you don’t need quite 6,600-square feet of coverage, check out eero. You can pick up a similar 3-node system for $199, though it only reaches to 5,000-square feet. eero is great for those who want something simple and easy-to-use but that offers robust features, like parental controls, built-in ad blocking, and more.
Speaking of wireless setups, did you see that Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook is on sale right now? Given that it’s down to $299, you’ll find that it’s up to $200 off and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before.
More on the Nest Wifi Mesh Router System:
- Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 6600 square feet
- One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system
- Nest Wifi routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices, and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time. Compatible with Google Wifi; Ethernet ports included on each router 15W power adapter
