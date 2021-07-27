Blanket your home with 6,600-sq. ft. of wireless coverage: 3-pc. Nest Wifi kit $286 (Reg. $468)

Today only, Woot is offering the Google Nest Wifi Router 3-pack for $285.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, you’d pay $468 at Amazon for this same kit, and the smaller Router + two Point system fetching $349. The lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon is $299. Delivering 6,600-square feet of 802.11ac wireless coverage to your home, Google’s Nest Wifi system is great for families of all sizes. You’ll find speeds of up to 2.2Gb/s available, and all three routers even double as an Assistant speaker for smart home commands and whole-home music playback. Plus, there are six Gigabit Ethernet ports available throughout the system. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy users, and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you don’t need quite 6,600-square feet of coverage, check out eero. You can pick up a similar 3-node system for $199, though it only reaches to 5,000-square feet. eero is great for those who want something simple and easy-to-use but that offers robust features, like parental controls, built-in ad blocking, and more.

Speaking of wireless setups, did you see that Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook is on sale right now? Given that it’s down to $299, you’ll find that it’s up to $200 off and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before.

More on the Nest Wifi Mesh Router System:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 6600 square feet

One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system

Nest Wifi routers are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices, and fast enough to stream multiple 4K videos at a time. Compatible with Google Wifi; Ethernet ports included on each router 15W power adapter

