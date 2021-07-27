Verizon takes up to 50% off accessories including Pixel Buds A-Series from $50, more

Verizon Wireless is launching a new accessory sale today, that takes as much as 50% off when you buy more than one of the eligible offerings. With discounts on everything from Google’s latest Pixel Buds to iPhone 12 cases, popular Sony ANC headphones, Logitech Mac peripherals, and more, today’s sale is 10% below our previous mention and the best promotion to date. Just peruse all of the accessories here (some exclusions do apply) and add three items to your cart in order to lock-in 30% in savings, four to raise that discount to 40%, and then five or more to score the full 50% off. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $49 and prices start at $10. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale below as well as additional details on the terms and conditions.

Our top pick falls to the Google Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $49.99 when fully taking advantage of the promotion. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $49 in savings with today’s offer marking still one of the very first discounts and a new low.

Google’s all-new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Other notable discounts:

Then be sure to head on over to our Smartphone Accessories guide for even more price cuts today. Verizon is also keeping the discounts rolling with a notable offer on Apple’s White Magic Keyboards for 11-inch M1 iPad Pro, which has arrived at a new low from $209.

Terms and conditions:

Must purchase 3 or more eligible accessories with a retail price of $19.99 or more in a single transaction. Get 30% off 3 eligible accessories, 35% off 4 eligible accessories or 40% off 5 or more eligible accessories. Max 10 items per customer per transaction. Exclusions apply. Items with a retail price ending in $0.97 are not eligible. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. While supplies last. Free 3-day shipping for device and accessory order of $49+.

