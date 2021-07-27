FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wali’s new projector and laptop tripod stand sees first price drop to $20 (Save 29%)

New low $20

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering its Lightweight Projector and Laptop Tripod Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the price it recently launched at and is the first markdown we’ve tracked. For further comparison, similar tripods tend to cost around $30. Need a way to elevate a laptop, projector, on another piece of equipment while on-the-go? If so, this new release from Wali is worthy of your consideration. It features a 15- by 11-inch surface and boasts an adjustable height that ranges from 18 to 35 inches. It’s built to support up to 13.2 pounds of weight and can be tilted forward or backward up to 20 degrees. Integrated straps make it a cinch to secure your projector or laptop when moving it from one place to another. Having recently debuted, ratings have yet to pour in. That being said, Wali is a reputable brand.

Depending on your use case, you may benefit from attaching this headphone holder underneath. It can hold two headsets and you’ll only have to set aside $6 of today’s savings. A 3M adhesive strip makes it a cinch to attach so you can be all set going forward. Over 1,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out Wali’s desk-mount laptop tray at under $29 alongside this highly-rated aluminum stand for $17. And if you want to operate a projector anywhere, don’t forget that ROCKPALS’ massive 1,048Wh Portable Power Station is down to a new low of $670.

WALI Lightweight Projector and Laptop Tripod Stand features:

  • Multi-Function Stand: Lightweight stand fits most projectors, DJ racks, laptops, tablets, cameras, and electronic devices. It’s perfect for home theater, business meeting, speeches, show, and performance to save your time and space.
  • Adjustable Height: Retractable folding tripod legs with quick flip locks allow height adjustment from 18” to 35”. Tray measures 15”x11” with lips support up to 13.2lbs and can tilt +/-20° for optimal viewing angles.
  • Detachable and Portable: Removable tray itself can be detached and stored conveniently for transport. Storage bag included to make storing and carrying the stand an ease.

