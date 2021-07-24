ROCKPALS’ massive 1,048Wh Portable Power Station falls by $230, now $670 (All-time low)

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 1,048Wh Portable Power Station for $669.99 shipped once the on-page $200 off coupon has been clipped. Paired with a recent price drop, today’s deal slashes a total of $230 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. Always have a boatload of backup power around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 1,048Wh capacity, features four 110V AC outputs, eight 3.1A USB-A ports, two QuickCharge 3.0 slots, and dual 18W USB-C plugs. With it you’ll be able to power an entire campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even solar panels (sold separately). Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re planning to head outdoors with your new generator, why not enjoy a late night walk with Energizer’s High-Powered LED Headlamp for under $10 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 40% off coupon). This offering boasts 260 lumens of light, which Energizer touts as being enough to illuminate an over 260-foot path.

Want to spend more time outdoors? If so, this 3-piece bistro patio set is down to $70 alongside the Mate X foldable 750W eBike at $1,999. And for more easily hauling your gear to and from your next campsite, these discounted backpacks could come in handy from $20.50. Finally, if you want to upgrade your grilling experience, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of Cuisinart’s new laser-equipped Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer.

Rockpals 1048Wh Portable Power Station features:

Packing a huge capacity of 1048Wh and high 1000W wattage, which features 4 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, 8X USB-C port, 2*Quick Charge 3.0 port, 2* Type-C and 2 DC ports. (DC 12V regulated Voltage). This portable power station 1000W is specially designed for high-power device such as blender, Drill, hair Dryer(Max.1000W). This portable battery meets various kinds of power needs and widely used for home use, outdoor activities, RV, etc.

Rockpals 1000W is equipped with 1048wh LiFePo4 battery pack, has enough power to charge iphone 12(5.4 inch) about 125 charges, 12” MacBook (41.4wh) about 22 charges, Mini car refrigerator (40W) about 19-22 hrs, Gopro (5.9wh) about 151 charges or other small home appliances. This portable battery can meet all your needs in outdoor camping, power outages and emergency situations (especially hurricane).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!