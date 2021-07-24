FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ROCKPALS’ massive 1,048Wh Portable Power Station falls by $230, now $670 (All-time low)

-
AmazonGreen DealsROCKPALS
Amazon low $670

ROCKPALS (98% lifetime positive feedback from 2,000+) via Amazon is offering its 1,048Wh Portable Power Station for $669.99 shipped once the on-page $200 off coupon has been clipped. Paired with a recent price drop, today’s deal slashes a total of $230 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. Always have a boatload of backup power around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 1,048Wh capacity, features four 110V AC outputs, eight 3.1A USB-A ports, two QuickCharge 3.0 slots, and dual 18W USB-C plugs. With it you’ll be able to power an entire campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even solar panels (sold separately). Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re planning to head outdoors with your new generator, why not enjoy a late night walk with Energizer’s High-Powered LED Headlamp for under $10 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 40% off coupon). This offering boasts 260 lumens of light, which Energizer touts as being enough to illuminate an over 260-foot path.

Want to spend more time outdoors? If so, this 3-piece bistro patio set is down to $70 alongside the Mate X foldable 750W eBike at $1,999. And for more easily hauling your gear to and from your next campsite, these discounted backpacks could come in handy from $20.50. Finally, if you want to upgrade your grilling experience, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of Cuisinart’s new laser-equipped Infrared and Folding Probe Thermometer.

Rockpals 1048Wh Portable Power Station features:

  • Packing a huge capacity of 1048Wh and high 1000W wattage, which features 4 standard PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, 8X USB-C port, 2*Quick Charge 3.0 port, 2* Type-C and 2 DC ports. (DC 12V regulated Voltage). This portable power station 1000W is specially designed for high-power device such as blender, Drill, hair Dryer(Max.1000W). This portable battery meets various kinds of power needs and widely used for home use, outdoor activities, RV, etc.
  • Rockpals 1000W is equipped with 1048wh LiFePo4 battery pack, has enough power to charge iphone 12(5.4 inch) about 125 charges, 12” MacBook (41.4wh) about 22 charges, Mini car refrigerator (40W) about 19-22 hrs, Gopro (5.9wh) about 151 charges or other small home appliances. This portable battery can meet all your needs in outdoor camping, power outages and emergency situations (especially hurricane).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

ROCKPALS

About the Author

A collapsable design and low price headline this alumin...
This 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool slides into your wa...
Take your lawn to the next level with Scotts gear from ...
At $9 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Moko’...
Upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) while ...
Upgrade to ROCCAT’s Vulcan 100 AIMO mechanical ke...
Razer Naga Pro wireless mouse with Chroma charging dock...
Apple’s 16-inch Intel MacBook Pros are up to $500...
Show More Comments

Related

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
39% off

This 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool slides into your wallet for under $5 (Save 39%, New low)

Under $5 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe corded telescoping hedge trimmer reaches up to 13-feet at $59, more

Learn More

Green Deals: ROCKPALS 300W power station with 30W USB-C + 300W AC falls to $177, more

Learn More

Power your campsite off-grid with this portable power station at $100 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 MacBook Air $800, latest Apple TV 4K 64GB hits new low, more

Learn More