Wali’s versatile laptop mount hits new Amazon low at under $29 shipped (Save 28%)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering its Laptop Tray Desk Mount for $28.89 shipped. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Want to take a different approach to laptop stands? If so, this mountable tray could fit the bill and will easily attach to most desks thanks to both grommet and C-clamp attachments. Even better, you’ll this price undercuts many of the name brand stands out there that a much less versatile. Best of all, it’s ready to support just about any laptop with a sturdy design that can uphold 22 pounds of weight. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Leave your laptop elevated as you type with OMOTON’s Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard at $17 once you’ve clipped the on-page $3 off coupon. Thanks to a Bluetooth connection, this unit banishes the need for USB dongles and cables alike. This also makes it compatible with laptops, smartphones, tablets, and the list goes on.

Other desk-friendly deals we’ve spotted range from MoKo’s third-party iPad Pencil from $24 to the new HyperX SoloCast USB Gaming Microphone at $50. You can also cash in on these Chromebook and Windows laptop offers from $130. Oh, and don’t forget that Dell’s Pro Slim Backpack is up for grabs at $26.50.

WALI Laptop Tray Desk Mount features:

  • Compatibility: Fits one laptop or notebook up to 17” and supports weight up to 22lbs. Mount plates detachable and height adjustable compatible with VESA mounting holes 75x75mm and 100x100mm.
  • Multiple Options: Two-stage locking system C-Clamp and 4” diameter Grommet-Base, both systems are compatible with 4” thick desk.
  • Multiple Adjustment: The high-grade arms extend, retract and easily adjustable on a 16” height pole, +/-15° tilt, +/-90° swivel and 360° rotate to change reading angles.

