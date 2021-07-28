Anker launches smart eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 2K recording, AI pan/tilt, more

After first debuting its new SoloCam lineup earlier this summer, Anker is now back today with the full launch of yet another security offering. Entering as one of its most capable releases yet, the new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with plenty of notable features to justify its flagship status. Alongside 2K video with pan and tilt functionality, there’s also a weather-resistant design, AI tracking, and a 3,000-lumen spotlight. Head below for all of the details.

Anker launches new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Entering as the most feature-packed floodlight camera yet from Anker eufy, its latest release stands well above previous releases with one of the most compelling feature sets we’ve seen from the brand. Everything is packed into a weather-resistant form factor that wires into an existing power source. It has the main camera module at the bottom, which sits below an array of three LED panels.

The new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with a 2K sensor at the center of the experience. Mounted on a pan and tilt module, the camera can spin 360 degrees for full coverage of your space, which should certainly help ensure it fits into a variety of locations around your home.

Then there’s the LED light array, which delivers a combined 3,000 lumens of illumination. That’s already impressive in its own right, but Anker has also packed in motion sensing alongside tunable light output that can automatically adjust the temperature and brightness based on the time of day. So you can have the lights automatically turn on at sundown if you’d like, or tie them into a time-based schedule.

Specs aside, the eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro also arrives with some notable features to back its on-paper details. The most notable of these will likely be AI subject lock and tracking, which allows you to put its pan and tilting functionality to work for automatically keeping an eye on delivery drivers, trespassers, and the like. Everything happens locally on the device, which is certainly a nice perk compared to relying on a cloud service.

There’s also integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant, although Siri support is nowhere to be found as of now.

Now available at Amazon

Now available for purchase, the eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro joins the rest of Anker’s recent camera lineup with a $299.99 price tag. You can go buy it via the brand’s Amazon storefront, which shipping now available.

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to floodlight cameras, the latest from Anker certainly looks to deliver one of the more compelling packages on the market. Sure, the $300 price tag is on the steeper end for a single camera, but it backs that up with just about all of the features you could want. Well, aside from HomeKit support. But otherwise, this seems to be a pretty no-compromise solution for surveilling your property.

