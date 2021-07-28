FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score the 20W USB-C charger that should have come with your iPhone for just $5 (Save 58%)

-
Smartphone Accessoriesaukey
Save 58% $5

AUKEY is currently offering its Minima 20W USB-C Charger for $4.99 when code MINIMA4U has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 58% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 in order to mark the best price to date. Packed into a tiny form-factor that’ll rest in the palm of your hand, the AUKEY Minima USB-C charger certainly lives up to its naming scheme. It can dish out 20W of power to an iPhone or Android handset, and with many smartphones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

At just $5, you’re not going to be able to find a comparable option for anywhere close to this price. Most alternatives go for around $10 at Amazon, and even when you opt for a model from a brand that isn’t as well-known as AUKEY, you’re still looking at spending an extra 30%. So if you’re in the market for a compact USB-C charger, today’s lead deal is an easy recommendation.

Then be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. For those who need more power while on-the-go, we’re tracking a series of notable price cuts on Anker’s lineup of Powerhouse offerings. These portable power stations are now on sale from $170, and will serve as perfect upgrades to your campsite or tailgate with $120 in savings attached.

AUKEY Minima 20W USB-C Charger features:

Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 20W. Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Totallee goes 50% off sitewide: Barely there iPhone 12 ...
Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Spea...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 iPhone and Android car ...
DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal with magnetic mount sees rar...
Zhiyun’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal/selfie stick ...
Verizon takes up to 50% off accessories including Pixel...
Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lightning Cable 4...
Go on, give Apple’s official MagSafe Charger a tr...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Latest Anker sale discounts Life Q35 ANC headphones to $110, USB-C gear, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 4, 2021 – All-new Apple TV 4K, B&H Apple sale, more

Listen now
Review

Tested: Anker’s new Nano II GaN chargers overhaul your Apple EDC with compact designs

Buy now Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: Nulaxy Folding Stand $7 (Save 30%), more

From $7 Learn More

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

Learn More
25% off

Bring Alienware’s low-profile RGB Keyboard to your gaming rig at $95 (Save 25%)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Cartogram, and more

FREE+ Learn More
New low

This smart controller toggles power once specified temps are reached: $33 (Save 23%)

$33 Learn More