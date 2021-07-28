Score the 20W USB-C charger that should have come with your iPhone for just $5 (Save 58%)

AUKEY is currently offering its Minima 20W USB-C Charger for $4.99 when code MINIMA4U has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 58% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 in order to mark the best price to date. Packed into a tiny form-factor that’ll rest in the palm of your hand, the AUKEY Minima USB-C charger certainly lives up to its naming scheme. It can dish out 20W of power to an iPhone or Android handset, and with many smartphones not even including a charging adapter in the box anymore, this is a must-have for the price. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

At just $5, you’re not going to be able to find a comparable option for anywhere close to this price. Most alternatives go for around $10 at Amazon, and even when you opt for a model from a brand that isn’t as well-known as AUKEY, you’re still looking at spending an extra 30%. So if you’re in the market for a compact USB-C charger, today’s lead deal is an easy recommendation.

Then be sure to hit up our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts. For those who need more power while on-the-go, we’re tracking a series of notable price cuts on Anker’s lineup of Powerhouse offerings. These portable power stations are now on sale from $170, and will serve as perfect upgrades to your campsite or tailgate with $120 in savings attached.

AUKEY Minima 20W USB-C Charger features:

Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone or tablet at up to 20W. Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

