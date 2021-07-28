Acer Chromebook Spin 713 gives a high-end experience with a 13.5-in. 2K display at $200 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 i5/8GB/128GB for $429 shipped. Down $200 from its list price, today’s deal marks a the best price that we’ve seen in new condition and comes within $28 of the all-time low that was set by a refurbished model a few months ago. This Chromebook takes things to a new level, delivering a high-end experience thanks to its 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen and 2-in-1 design. You’ll also find a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of built-in storage here. For I/O, there’s dual USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and microSD. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you plan to bring this Chromebook on-the-go when you leave the house, consider using just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. Amazon has it listed for just $11 and it’s designed to hold 13.3-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Don’t forget to swing by our dedicated Chromebook guide for other ways to save. There, you’ll find Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 at $299 as well as HP’s Chromebook 14 for $220. We’re constantly updating it with the best deals from around the web, so if you’re waiting for a specific Chromebook to drop in price, be sure to check back frequently.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Spin your way to amazing versatility with Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. This handy machine quickly transforms into anything you need it to be— a Notebook, stand-up Display, Tent or Tablet—thanks to its special 360° Hinge. A first for convertible Chromebooks, the elegant aluminum Chromebook Spin 13 uses a fast 8th Gen Intel processor.

