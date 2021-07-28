FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal with magnetic mount sees rare discount to $129

$129

Amazon currently offers the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal for $129 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Normally fetching $149, you’re looking at only the second discount so far since launching last year, with today’s offer saving you $20 in order to mark the second-best price to date that comes within $10 of the all-time low. DJI OM 4 enters as the brand’s latest smartphone gimbal, bringing multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone or Android handset. A redesigned magnetic phone mount allows for quickly locking your gear into place on the brand’s popular gimbal in order to create silky-smooth shots and There’s also some other notable features built-in to take your videography to the next level, like DynamicZoom and ActiveTrack 3.0. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,600 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Those who don’t need the latest and greatest can still save on the previous-generation DJI Osmo Mobile 3, which is currently on sale starting at $79. While you’re looking at much of the same features here thanks to a similar stabilization mechanism, you are notably missing out on the magnetic mounting system found above. But for those who can live without it, these ongoing discounts are hard to beat.

Or if your summer photography session calls for some aerial action, we’re tracking a pretty notable offer on the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo right now. Bundled with the brand’s more capable Smart Controller, you can currently save $299 while bringing home one of the more capable drones in the DJI stable that’s backed by a 1-inch 20 MP camera sensor, 31-minute flight time, and ActiveTrack features.

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal features:

Designed to improve on the already impressive Osmo Mobile 3, the DJI OM 4 smartphone gimbal packs in a stronger motor and more torque than its predecessor, with an even more compact frame that’s easier to balance and fold down. Thanks to its magnetic smartphone mount, attaching your smartphone is easier than ever as well. The gimbal is controllable with the DJI Mimo app (available for iOS or Android devices), supports Bluetooth 5.0, and features a number of different modes to help simplify whatever you’re trying to capture, such as Sport and Inception modes.

