DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal returns to 2021 low starting at $79

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesDJI
Save $20 From $79

Amazon is currently offering the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Smartphone Gimbal Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Having dropped from $119, you’re looking at $20 in savings with today’s offer returning to the Prime Day discount in order to match the lowest price of 2021. Those who don’t need the Combo Kit accessories can score the standard edition at $79, saving you the same $20. Regardless of which package you decide on, Osmo Mobile 3 brings multi-axis stabilization to your iPhone or Android smartphone, allowing you to easily capture silky smooth videos. A built-in mount is compatible with a variety of handset sizes, and everything can fold flat when not in use to take up less space in your bag. A bundled tripod and carrying case bring even more value into the mix for those who opt for the Combo Kit version. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 11,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Compared to the newer-generation gimbal from DJI, the Osmo 3 still delivers quite an appealing feature set especially at today’s price. The main trade-off aside from some quality of life enhancements is that the new Osmo Mobile 4 packs a magnetic mounting system instead of the friction mount above. There’s still the same 3-axis gimbal capabilities, but overall you’re looking at a more lightweight package. But all in all, if those upgrades don’t seem worth it, today’s discount is hard to beat.

If you could use some additional storage for mobile recording, check out the discount we’re still tracking on SanDisk’s Lightning 32GB iXpand Flash Drive. This one plugs right into your iPhone and is down to a new low of $17. Or if you’re rocking an Android handset with upgradable storage, this 512GB PNY microSD card is down to $54.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Kit features:

Position your smartphone for perfect shots with this DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal. The three-axis design reduces shakes for steady control, and the folding arm allows for effortless portability. A collection of one-tap templates makes it easy to customize your content. This DJI Osmo Mobile 3 gimbal features an ergonomic grip for added comfort.

