Amazon 1-day PNY memory card and flash drive sale starts from just $10.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off a selection of PNY USB flash drives and micro SD cards. One standout is the PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 V30 MicroSDXC Flash Memory Card for $31.99 shipped. Regularly $43 or so, this is about 26% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A great way to add some highly-portable extra storage to “smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360 degree cameras, drones, dash cams,” and more, it sports up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and a 256GB capacity. A1 performance tech “allows for apps to run faster” while the Class 10, V30 performance will support 4K ultra HD videos and it ships with an SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC devices. Rated 4+ stars from 7,000 Amazon customers. Head below for loads more PNY portable storage device deals.
More Gold Box PNY deals:
- 256GB PRO Elite USB 3.0 Flash Drive $39 (Reg. $50)
- 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive 10-pack $30 (Reg. $45)
- 64GB Turbo USB 3.0 Flash Drive 3-pack $20 (Reg. $26)
- 64GB Elite-X V30 microSDXC Memory Card 3-pack $21 (Reg. $28)
- And even more…
if you’re looking for something more high-end in the flash drive space, check out this ongoing all-time low on SanDisk’s metal USB-C flash drive that puts 1TB of storage in your pocket for $110. The hit up this offer on the Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB Portable SSD and these speedy WD_BLACK NVMe SSDs.
More on the PNY 256GB Elite-X Class 10 MicroSDXC Card:
- Up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4k ultra HD videos at 4096×3072 pix as well as 60 and 120 FPS
- A1 (app 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from MicroSD card, saving space on a smartphone or tablet memory
- Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360 degree cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!