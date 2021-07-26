FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s metal USB-C flash drive puts 1TB of storage in your pocket for $110 (Amazon low)

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $130+ $110

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for $109.99 shipped. This drive started life at $250 on Amazon and now carries a $130 regular price tag direct from SanDisk where it is now marked down to the same $110. This is a new Amazon all-time low and at least 16% off the current going rate. A wonderful option for folks that need a large amount of extremely portable storage in a tiny form factor, it puts 1TB of storage in your pocket with both USB-C and USB-A connections via the flippable design. Great for backups, freeing up space on your USB-C mobile devices, and more, it sports an all-metal design and ships with a 5-year manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive while it’s marked down to $49.99 shipped on Amazon. Typically around $55 or $60 these days, this isn’t the largest discount but it is the lowest we can find and a more affordable alternative to today’s lead deal. Just know you won’t get the USB-C jack here and only half the storage space. Rated 4+ stars from over 75,000 Amazon customers. 

We also still have a great deal on the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive as well as the Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB Portable SSD. But if you’re in the market for some internal storage upgrades, you definitely don’t want to miss this morning’s WD_BLACK NVMe SSD roundup with deals starting from $120 and up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Hit up our smartphone, Mac accessories, and PC gaming deal hubs for even more. 

More on the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe:

  • The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.
  • Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.(2)
  • Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.(2)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Keep it simple with 25% off these UGREEN 4-port USB 3.0...
Bring home Samsung’s new 15-inch AMOLED Galaxy Bo...
Have this Amazon-made desk shipped to your door for $38...
Elgato’s HD60 S+ Capture Card packs 4K60 visuals ...
IRWIN’s 8-pack of bar and spring clamps will expa...
LITOM USB-C rechargeable reading neck light helps you e...
OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro/Max Wallet Folio Case on...
Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop drops in price...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB Portable SSD is the bodyguard your files need for $289

$289 Learn More
New low

SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive lets you backup iPhone photos + videos at just $29

$29 Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

WORX $62 electric string trimmer ditches gas + oil for yard chores, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 25%

Keep it simple with 25% off these UGREEN 4-port USB 3.0 hubs at lows from $7.50

From $7.50 Learn More