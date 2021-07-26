SanDisk’s metal USB-C flash drive puts 1TB of storage in your pocket for $110 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for $109.99 shipped. This drive started life at $250 on Amazon and now carries a $130 regular price tag direct from SanDisk where it is now marked down to the same $110. This is a new Amazon all-time low and at least 16% off the current going rate. A wonderful option for folks that need a large amount of extremely portable storage in a tiny form factor, it puts 1TB of storage in your pocket with both USB-C and USB-A connections via the flippable design. Great for backups, freeing up space on your USB-C mobile devices, and more, it sports an all-metal design and ships with a 5-year manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive while it’s marked down to $49.99 shipped on Amazon. Typically around $55 or $60 these days, this isn’t the largest discount but it is the lowest we can find and a more affordable alternative to today’s lead deal. Just know you won’t get the USB-C jack here and only half the storage space. Rated 4+ stars from over 75,000 Amazon customers.

We also still have a great deal on the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive as well as the Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB Portable SSD. But if you’re in the market for some internal storage upgrades, you definitely don’t want to miss this morning’s WD_BLACK NVMe SSD roundup with deals starting from $120 and up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds. Hit up our smartphone, Mac accessories, and PC gaming deal hubs for even more.

More on the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe:

The all-metal, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers.(2)

Free up space on your USB Type-C smartphone so you can take more photos.(2)

