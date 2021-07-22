FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sabrent Nano Rocket Rugged 2TB Portable SSD is the bodyguard your files need for $289

Amazon is offering Sabrent’s 2TB Rocket Nano Rugged Solid State Drive for $289.98 shipped. Almost exclusively selling for $45 more, that marks the second-best price we’ve ever tracked at $9 over the all-time low. The Rocket Nano Rugged lives up to its name with 1GB/s transfer speeds and full-body protection. It’s ready to take on drops and dings with 1-meter impact resistance, plus IP67 waterproofing. And the compact body is built with both USB-C and USB-A compatibility, so it packs versatility and portability alongside all the other notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. See more below.

If the 2TB capacity isn’t a must, SanDisk’s popular Extreme Portable SSD comes in a 1TB size for $158. With transfer speeds up to 1,050 MB/s, the “Extreme” casing can resist drops from up to 2-meters with IP55 waterproofing. It’s not quite as compact as Sabrent’s Nano model, but it does come with a handy carabiner loop so you can always feel secure when transporting your files. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 44,000 customers.

Alternatively, you can transfer all your favorite photos, videos, and more straight from your iPhone with SanDisk’s iXpand Lightning Flash Drive down to $30. With USB-A transfer rates, you can keep all your favorite summer memories long after you’ve upgraded to the latest Apple handset. Or check out Samsung’s popular T7 Touch 2TB SSD, which is seeing a rare $70 discount today only.

Rocket Nano Rugged 2TB SSD features:

Elevate your storage experience to new heights with Sabrent’s smallest ever portable SSD. RUGGED DESIGN: 1 meter (3. 3 ft) drop tested. Sealed against harmful dust. Ultra-fast 10Gbps throughput, low latency, and power efficiency at up to 1000MB/s. At only 2.75″ tall and weighing just 2 ounces, the rocket Nano can fit in your smallest pocket allowing for ultimate portability. The Rocket Nano’s built in USB 3.2 interface provides speeds of up to 1000MB/s, 9x faster than traditional external HDDs. Transfer and backup large data files and 4K videos within seconds.

