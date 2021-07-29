FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $249 on Apple's 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a new low from $750

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899 shipped. Students can drop the price down to $749.99 at Best Buy, so long as you’re signed up for its education program (which is entirely free to do so for all). Just be sure to clip the on-page Student Deal, as well. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at as much as $249 in savings in order to mark a new all-time low that’s $50 under our previous mention.

With back to school on the mind, now is the perfect time to lock-in Apple’s latest MacBook Air and finally see what all of the fuss is about on its new M1 chip. The package is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You’re still getting the lightweight form-factor that many of come to know and love, which is even more streamlined thanks to lack of an integrated fan. A pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $30. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

If you’d prefer to take Apple’s M1 chip for a spin in an even more lightweight package, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the latest iPad Pro models, as well. With as much as $100 in savings, you can lock-in an all-time low at Amazon on the 12.9-inch model backed by a Liquid Retina XDR display and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, there’s more from $749.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

