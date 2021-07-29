FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Who knew just $8 would score you a highly-rated 5-in-1 USB hub at 28% off?

KOOTION (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-A Hub for $7.91 Prime shipped when you apply code 28HUBOFF at checkout. Typically selling for $11, this solid 28% cut marks the best price we’ve tracked in well over a year. Occupying just one of your laptop’s USB-A ports, this 5-in-1 hub offers three USB 3.0 outputs alongside SD and microSD card reading. The ultra-thin design makes it a handy tool to toss into your laptop bag, with transfer speeds up to 5Gb/s. It also works great for portable gaming, so you can plug in any necessary peripherals no matter where you are. Over 700 customers have left it a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

Speaking of PC peripherals, if you are doing a bit of work on-the-go these days, throwing in an affordable wireless mouse like this $7.50 model could be a great partner for your USB hub. It runs on just a single AA battery, with a wireless range of up to 33-feet. Plus, it comes in tons of cute color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 77,000 Amazon shoppers.

Head over to our Mac accessories guide for more ways to elevate your home office. We’re currently tracking some deep 60% savings on a highly-rated triple monitor mount to give your desk the pristine look it deserves. And since it’s down to only $48, now is a great time to consider taking that leap towards the set up of your dreams.

KOOTION’s 5-in-1 USB-A hub features:

You can easily convert a Type-A USB port to three USB 3.0 ports – simple way to connect a few devices simultaneously; SD/Micro SD card slot enables safe data transmission. It offers you data transmission speed up to 5 Gbps; it gives you the opportunity to transfer your photos and movies much faster than ever before. USB data Hub is small but durable, plug-and-play installation with no software and drivers to configure

