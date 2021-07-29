FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 5-in-1 outlet extender wields an integrated shelf, more surge protectors up to 29% off

Tessan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 15,000+) via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 Outlet Extender for $10.44 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having fluctuated between $11 and $16 over the last month, pricing actually has held strong at $14 for most of the last year. Using the $14 figure, today’s savings work out to roughly 25% off while newly marking the lowest price we have tracked. If you have a wall outlet that doesn’t have nearly enough power sources, this offering is here to save the day. It turns two outlets into three and also wields dual 2.4-amp USB-A ports. There’s even an integrated smartphone stand up top that can also be used to uphold an electric toothbrush, shaver, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Tessan deals up to 29% off.

More Tessan deals:

Once you’re done here, be sure to swing by today’s roundup of Aduro lighting rigs, home office gear, and more from $7. You can also cash in on these Tessan smart dimmer switches from $8 alongside 66-feet of fairy string lights for just $7.50.

Tessan 5-in-1 Outlet Extender features:

  • Multi Outlet Plug with Shelf: The plug splitter with 3 AC outlets and 2 USB ports, saving your space by creating a charging station on standard outlet or decor outlet; The indicator reminds you the USB outlet power is on/off
  • Outlet Shelf with USB Ports: The USB wall plug with 2 USB ports detect charging devices and deliver optimal charging speed(2.4A Total); Ideal for phone, tablet, laptop, earphone, etc
  • Multiple Plug Outlet Extender: The plug expander with 3 AC outlets is compatible with most of your devices such as cell phone, toothbrushes, razor, hairdryer, and so on

