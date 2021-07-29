A mere $7.50 Prime shipped will score 66-feet of fairy string lights (Save 30%)

Vont (98% lifetime positive feedback from 44,000+) via Amazon is offering its 66-foot Fairy String Lights for $7.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. As the coupon implies, today’s discount leads to 30% in savings. It also happens to come within $0.69 of the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly add some ambiance to any room room with this 66-foot fairy string light kit. With 200 LEDs positioned throughout, you’ll find a light about every four inches. This versatile strand will also come in handy for dressing up your space throughout holidays, parties, and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If night lights will do the trick, this 4-pack will only set you back $8 Prime shipped. Each one wields a dusk-to-dawn sensor that will automatically turn them on once nighttime arrives. You’ll spend about $2 per light, which is a value that’s pretty hard to beat. More than 3,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

For those of you who love to tinker with fun lighting setups, we’ve got you covered with a wide variety of other discounts. For instance, right now you can score three motion-activated lights at $11, the new Govee RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern for $24, and even Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight at $14.50. Finally, don’t forget to peek at Govee’s Immersion TV camera and light kit for $63.

Shapeable, wrappable & durable: Our fairy lights easily wrap around your patio furniture, curtains, wall décor, art, furniture, trees and bushes to add just the right touch without breaking, warping or leaving hot spots. Our string lights are 66 ft long and has 200 LEDs.

Bright & enchanting: Perfect for adding a lovely glow over dark corners, Christmas trees, bedrooms, weddings, parties, dark outdoor events, and romantic dinners at home. Best fairy lights LEDs in the market!

Versatile & stylish: Be it for the nursery and children’s rooms, holiday decors, DIY photo studio, or surprises for your loved ones, these fairy lights will do the trick! Aside from using it for home interiors, they will also look gorgeous hung on plants, trees, and the patio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

