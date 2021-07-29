Aduro 10,000mAh Qi Wireless Dual USB Power Bank now $18 (30% off) + more from $7

Woot is now offering up to 80% off a selection of Aduro smartphone accessories, lighting rigs, home office gear, and more. One standout is the Aduro 10,000mAh Qi-Certified Wireless Power Bank for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $25 and $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is essentially a 10,000mAh dual USB power bank for refilling your smart gear on-the-go, but with a handy Qi charging pad mounted along the top. Alongside a total output of 5V/2.1A, it can simultaneously charge three devices at once and measures out at 6 x 2.9 x 0.5 inches. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon, Head below for more Aduro accessory deals.

Today’s lead deal is easily among the most affordable products of its kind. The comparable Anker power bank with Qi charging is listed at $36 on Amazon. This 13800mAh model, however, also includes a Qi pad and is currently available for just over $16.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not from as well known a brand, but carries solid 4+ star ratings from hundreds and provides and even larger battery capacity.

But you’ll want to head over to Woot to browse through the rest of today’s Aduro accessory sale for additional deals starting from just $7 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything from iPhone 12 charging stands and LED Bluetooth speakers to ring light kits, and AirPods gear. This Aduro Phone Sanitizer Box U-Clean Smartphone Cleaner for $18 Prime shipped is now beating the Amazon all-time low, for example, much like some of the other gear in today’s sale.

Be sure to head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more options including this morning’s deal on the AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank. You’ll also want to take advantage of today’s price drops on the SanDisk 2-in-1 Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync, the official MagSafe Charger, and the Amazon 1-day PNY memory card and flash drive sale from just $10.50 Prime shipped.

More on the Aduro 10,000mAh Qi Wireless Power Bank:

This power bank is made with smart charge technology, which adjusts to your device to charge at maximum speed. Charge your wireless-enabled device on the pad while charging up to two other devices via USB. The LED power gauge confirms your device is charging and informs you of powerbank battery level. 10,000mAh high capacity dual wireless charger is lightweight and compact providing extra battery life to your devices.

