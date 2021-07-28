These single-pole/3-way Wi-Fi dimmer switches upgrade your smart home from $8

Tessan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart 3-way Dimmer Switch for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 5036BSKP at checkout. This saves you 50% from its normal going rate of $30, marking the best we’ve tracked for this specific model. It can be used as either a 3-way or single-pole switch, meaning that it can be placed in a variety of setups. Plus, it can dim your lights too if you’re in the market for something that can really set the mood. Sporting Alexa and Assistant control, you’ll be able to add this light switch to your home’s automations for a seamless experience. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

We also spotted that Tessan via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Dimmer Switch for $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just use the code 607SRFVL at checkout. Down from $20, you’re saving 60% here and it also marks the best we’ve tracked. Similar to today’s lead deal, this dimmer switch ties into Alexa and Assistant for smart home control. Unlike the model above, this switch is locked to single-pole only with no 3-way capabilities. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Finish making your space smart with this temperature controller. It can turn on and off at specific temperatures, which is great for running air conditioners or heaters without built-in thermostats. It’s on sale for $33 right now which saves 23% from its normal going rate, making today a great time to pick it up.

More on the Tessan Wi-Fi Smart 3-way Dimmer Switch:

Multi-Scene Application: The smart dimmer switch can be as 3-way or single-pole switch; Just simply replace one of your regular 3-way wall switch or single-pole switch; Such as the top or bottom of the stairs to control the basement lights; TESSAN 3-Way light dimmer switch is a good choice for smart home; Notice: Neutral wire is required；Support dimmable triac LEDs and dimmable CFLs max 250W, incandescent bulbs max 430W; Not support 4 way circuit

