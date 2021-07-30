FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

9to5Toys Daily: July 30, 2021 – Save $249 on M1 MacBook Air, Magic Keyboard $199, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Host

Blair Altland 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: July 29, 2021 – Save $459 on MacBook ...
9to5Toys Daily: July 28, 2021 – Apple Watch on sale f...
9to5Toys Daily: July 27, 2021 – Save on White Magic K...
9to5Toys Daily: July 23, 2021 – Black Friday in July ...
9to5Toys Daily: July 22, 2021 – Save on iPad Pro, Hom...
9to5Toys Daily: July 21, 2021 – Sonos Arc sees rare d...
9to5Toys Daily: July 20, 2021 – Save on 12.9-inch M1 ...
9to5Toys Daily: July 19, 2021 – iPad Air $110 off, An...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 20, 2021 – Save on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, latest MacBook Air, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 22, 2021 – Score all-time lows on iPad Air and M1 MacBooks, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 14, 2021 – Save on M1 iPad Pros, MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 27, 2021 – Save on White Magic Keyboard, MagSafe Charger, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 1, 2021 – Save on Apple White Magic Keyboard, iPhone 12 mini, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 25, 2021 – All-time lows on M1 iMac and MacBook Air, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 11, 2021 – Save on M1 iMac, Spigen AirTag cases, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 18, 2021 – Save on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, Google Nest gear, more

Listen now