Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones see cert. refurb discount to $180 (Orig. $348)

Woot currently offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $179.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $348 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount we’ve seen while dropping within $20 of the all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa to round out the XM4s. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 1-year warranty. Head below for all of the other notable discounts.

The more premium features set on the cans above might not be for everyone, so going with a more affordable option will let you save even more cash. A solid alternative falls to the Tribit 32dB Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, which enter with a $48 price tag that well undercuts the featured deal in order to deliver a similar distraction-free listening experience. Just don’t expect the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Or consider going with one of Anker’s latest releases, which are currently discounted alongside plenty of other gear in the brand’s latest sale. Right now, you can score the Soundcore Life Q35 ANC headphones for $110, marking the first discount to date at $20 off.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

