FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones see cert. refurb discount to $180 (Orig. $348)

-
HeadphoneswootSony
Orig. $348 $180

Woot currently offers the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $179.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $348 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount we’ve seen while dropping within $20 of the all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of headphones deliver improved active noise cancellation alongside up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge. On top of a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously, there’s also USB-C charging and built-in access to Alexa to round out the XM4s. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 1-year warranty. Head below for all of the other notable discounts.

The more premium features set on the cans above might not be for everyone, so going with a more affordable option will let you save even more cash. A solid alternative falls to the Tribit 32dB Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, which enter with $48 price tag that well undercuts the featured deal in order to deliver a similar distraction-free listening experience. Just don’t expect the same audio fidelity or build quality found on the featured pair of cans.

Or consider going with one of Anker’s latest releases, which are currently discounted alongside plenty of other gear in the brand’s latest sale. Right now, you can score the Soundcore Life Q35 ANC headphones for $110, marking the first discount to date at $20 off.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

woot

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add DEWALT’s 20V MAX LED Work Light to your kit f...
Up to 66% off home workout kits from $16: Syntus ab rol...
NEOGEO 40-game Mini Console bundle matching best price ...
Aduro 10,000mAh Qi Wireless Dual USB Power Bank now $18...
Third-party PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD support hits alongsid...
Go on, give Apple’s official MagSafe Charger a tr...
Sony just unveiled the August PlayStation Plus FREE gam...
Sony has sold a record-setting 10 million PS5 consoles,...
Show More Comments

Related

Hands-on: eBay Cert. Refurb Program delivers affordable tech backed by a 2-year warranty

Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More
From $10

Verizon takes up to 50% off accessories including Pixel Buds A-Series from $50, more

50% off Learn More
Reg. $59

Add DEWALT’s 20V MAX LED Work Light to your kit for $30 today (Reg. $59)

$30 Learn More
Save 38%

Billie Eilish’s new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ just dropped, score a vinyl copy for $21.50

$21.50 Learn More
60% off

Oakley, Costa, SMITH, more up to 60% off at Steep and Cheap with deals from $28

from $28 Learn More
Reg. $40

Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential oil diffuser at $25.50 (New low)

$25.50 Learn More
66% off

Up to 66% off home workout kits from $16: Syntus ab roller, yoga sets, and more

From $16 Learn More