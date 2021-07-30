Pick up one of Apple’s HomePod mini while this open-box discount to $80 is still live

Trusted eBay seller A4C is currently offering the Apple HomePod mini in open-box condition for $79.95 shipped. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at a rare chance to bring home Apple’s latest for less than retail with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $4 in order to come within $1 of the all-time low. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside a black colorway, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Comes backed by a 1-year warranty. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $50 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less. Amazon also has a new lineup of the smart speaker on the horizon inspired by fashion designer prints.

Or if you’re more of an Assistant fan, you can score three Google Nest Mini speakers for $64.50 right now. Normally the trio of smart speakers would set you back $147, with this ongoing offer marking one of the best values to date and a solid opportunity to expand the capabilities of your Google smart home.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

