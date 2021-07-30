Save 20% or more on stainless steel Moen kitchen faucets from $128

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off or more on a selection of Moen kitchen faucets. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Moen Conneaut One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet for $159.81. Normally fetching $235, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first discounts of the year and a new 2021 low. This kitchen upgrade sports a stainless steel design and easy installation for adding some more premium hardware to your meal prep station. Alongside a pulldown design, there’s also a more powerful spray output for tackling dishes and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

But if the lead deal doesn’t seem like it’ll be quite the right upgrade to your kitchen, fret not. There is a collection of other Moen offerings on sale today, with some more affordable offerings starting at $128 being joined by even more luxurious upgrades. There’s much of the same savings found above though, with 20% off or more to take advantage of.

While we’re talking about kitchen upgrades, be sure to go check out the all-new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser. Having launched earlier this month, the brand’s latest smart home device will expand your Alexa setup with the ability to dish out soap via motion activation or voice control. Go get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Moen Conneaut One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet features:

Prepping for family dinners. Bathing the baby. Watering the plants. It should come as no surprise that you spend more active time in the kitchen than any other room in the house. And from finishes to innovations to installation, there are plenty of reasons why Moen is the right choice for your kitchen. From faucets and sinks to filtration systems and garbage disposals, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your kitchen. And with meaningful innovations like boosted spray power with Power Boost or hands-free convenience with MotionSense, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.

