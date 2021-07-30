FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% or more on stainless steel Moen kitchen faucets from $128

-
AmazonHome Goodsmoen
Today only 20% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off or more on a selection of Moen kitchen faucets. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining is the Moen Conneaut One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet for $159.81. Normally fetching $235, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first discounts of the year and a new 2021 low. This kitchen upgrade sports a stainless steel design and easy installation for adding some more premium hardware to your meal prep station. Alongside a pulldown design, there’s also a more powerful spray output for tackling dishes and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

But if the lead deal doesn’t seem like it’ll be quite the right upgrade to your kitchen, fret not. There is a collection of other Moen offerings on sale today, with some more affordable offerings starting at $128 being joined by even more luxurious upgrades. There’s much of the same savings found above though, with 20% off or more to take advantage of.

While we’re talking about kitchen upgrades, be sure to go check out the all-new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser. Having launched earlier this month, the brand’s latest smart home device will expand your Alexa setup with the ability to dish out soap via motion activation or voice control. Go get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Moen Conneaut One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet features:

Prepping for family dinners. Bathing the baby. Watering the plants. It should come as no surprise that you spend more active time in the kitchen than any other room in the house. And from finishes to innovations to installation, there are plenty of reasons why Moen is the right choice for your kitchen. From faucets and sinks to filtration systems and garbage disposals, Moen has endless products to fit seamlessly into your kitchen. And with meaningful innovations like boosted spray power with Power Boost or hands-free convenience with MotionSense, you’ll love how Moen products bring not only endless style opportunities, but also in-demand functionality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

moen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add this highly-rated Bluetooth RGB LED kit to your car...
BOGO 50% off NERF dog toys + extra $10 off purchases of...
SKIL’s micro-adjustable 10-inch table saw has a rack ...
Spigen’s new OneTap/Pro MagSafe Car Mounts are on...
WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe 2.6GB/s SSD has ample storage an...
Funko Mandalorian Baby Yoda with cup hits Amazon low at...
Billie Eilish’s new album ‘Happier Than Eve...
Save 49% on this highly-rated Alexa-enabled essential o...
Show More Comments

Related

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $90

Sous vide doesn’t have to be pricey: Monoprice 1100W Immersion Cooker now $54 (Reg. $90)

$54 Learn More
50% off

UGG’s back to school markdowns start from $35: Boots, slippers, sneakers, more

from $35 Learn More
47% off

Add this highly-rated Bluetooth RGB LED kit to your car’s interior for just $11.50 (Up to 47% off)

$11.50 Learn More
BOGO 50% off

BOGO 50% off NERF dog toys + extra $10 off purchases of $30 at Petco

From $3 Learn More
New low

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot drops to new low with 2-pack at $46 (Reg. $100), more

From $46 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 30, 2021 – Save $249 on M1 MacBook Air, Magic Keyboard $199, more

Listen now
Reg. $1,169+

Upgrade to a Dolby Atmos Klipsch 5.1 Home Theater Audio setup at $869 (Reg. $1,169+)

$869 Learn More