Nike partners with Malbon golf for an exclusive collection

Malbon golf is known for its epic collaboration with top brands. One collaboration that stands out is its collection with Nike for an array of limited-edition pieces. This line features golf polos, shoes, pullovers, and accessories. Each of the pieces in this collection are very stylish with on-trend details including color blocking, camouflage, and of course the Dri-FIT material as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nike x Malbon golf line, and if something you see is currently out of stock, be sure to sign up for the restock notifications below the item.

Nike x Malbon golf polo

If you’re looking for a polo to sport this golf season, the Dri-FIT Player Colorblock from this collection is a standout. You can choose from two color options, and it features both brand’s logos. The Malbon logo features a golf ball with a face and bucket hat, and on the other side is the classic Nike logo. This style was designed to help keep you comfortable with ventilated arm holes that are infused with stretch to help your swing. This style will definitely be a conversation starter, and it’s priced at $102.

Swing perfecting pullovers

Another notable item in this collection is the Malbon x Nike Victory Stripe Half-Zip Pullover. If you’re planning on playing golf in the cool mornings or fall afternoons this is a perfect option. The double-knit design features the same Dri-FIT Technology that helps you to stay dry and comfortable. The stripe pattern is also timeless to wear for years to come and has the Malbon and Nike logos on the chest as well as the sleeves. It’s priced at $84 and can pair with any golf bottoms.

Performance golf shoes

Nike’s golf shoes are top-notch. Of course, this collaboration wouldn’t be complete without the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoes. These shoes feature a new innovative traction pattern that will help you grip to maximize the power of your swing. This style is lightweight, breathable, and features a flexible design. They’re priced at $160.

