Latest Anker sale discounts Life Q35 ANC headphones to $110, USB-C gear, more from $9

Anker is kicking off the new week today by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This time around, you’ll find discounts on the latest Soundcore headphones, Qi chargers, Lightning cables, and more. Our top pick is the just-released Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $109.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at the first notable discount on the new cans at $20 off. Arriving as the latest headphones from Anker, the new Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support, there’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app. Over 405 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $9.

This week’s other best Anker deals:

But for the latest and greatest from Anker, be sure to go get a look at our review of its all-new charging stand. Arriving with a much more versatile design than you’ll find on any of the discounts today, its new PowerWave Go sports a 3-in-1 form-factor complete with a 10,000mAh power bank and Qi charger, Apple Watch puck, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on coverage right here.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones features:

Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!