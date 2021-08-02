FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts smartphone essentials, HomeKit cams, more from $12

Anker is back to start off yet another week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront that’s discounting a selection of smartphone essentials, home security gear, Mac accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the eufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit for $259.99. Normally fetching $320, you’re looking at $60 in savings as today’s offer marks the second-best price to date and the lowest since February.

Armed with HomeKit Secure Video support, this eufyCam 2C Pro package includes two of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 555 customers and you can check out our hands-on review for a more in-depth look. Head below for more from $12.

Other notable Anker deals include:

While you can still save on these Anker portable power stations from $120, you’ll definitely want to go check out its all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro. Entering as the brand’s latest smart home security upgrade, this recent debut enters with 2K recording, AI-backed pan and tilt features, and more. Learn more in our launch coverage to get a closer look at its feature set.

eufyCam 2C Pro features:

Every eufy Security product is engineered to ensure your security data is kept private. Have peace of mind that you will have a secure record of everything that happens around your home. Without cords or wires of any kind, eufyCam 2C Pro installs indoors and out with ease to surveil your home for 180 days on a single charge.

