Home Depot takes up to 40% off DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combo kits, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of tool combo kits from top brands like DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and you can take advantage of no-cost in-store pickup in most cases, as well. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the DEWALT 20V MAX Drill and Driver Combo kit with oscillating tool for $219. Normally you’d pay $365 for the package, with today’s offer amounting to 40% in savings, beating our previous mention by $30, and marking the best price of the year. This 3-tool combo kit expands your DIY capabilities with a drill, driver, and oscillating tool that all integrate with the DEWALT 20V ecosystem. There are a pair of included batteries as well as a charger, so you can always have a spair ready to go or even use two tools at once. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

Whether the lead deal isn’t quite going to cut it for that seemingly endless list of home improvement projects to try and tackle before fall arrives, or you’re just looking for more of a beginners tool, there are plenty of other discounts to be had today. With a collection of bundles, you’re sure to find something that fits into your tool kit that’s backed by as much as 40% in savings. Just act fast, as the deals will only be live through the end of today.

While you’ll find plenty of other discounts in our weekend warrior deals hub right here, this morning saw a particularly notable offer on Sun Joe’s handheld Cordless iON+ pressure washer at $60. If you’ve yet to give your home’s siding or patio a good wash this summer, now is the time to finally tidy things up while the 57% in savings are up for the taking. Or go upgrade your tool kit with the Walabot 2 in-wall imager, which just launched this morning.

DEWALT 20V MAX 3-Tool Kit features:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries, 1 charger and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. The cordless Drill/Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO) and LED foot light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. Both tools feature an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with removable belt hooks.

