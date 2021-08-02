Ditch the giant pressure washer, Sun Joe’s handheld Cordless iON+ is $60 (Reg. $139)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe iON+ Cordless 2.0-Ah Power Cleaner Bundle for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $139, it currently sells for $128 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $61. Today’s offer is up to 57% off and the lowest we can find on one the more convenient and simple power washers. As opposed to one of those larger pressure washer machines, this is a smaller, cord-free handheld option with an included 24V Li-on battery and charger. Providing up to 340 PSI of pressure, it uses a syphon hose to pull water from just about anywhere (bucket, pool, pond, and more, plus the included garden hose adapter) alongside the 23-inch lance, utility bristle brush, 11.9-inch extension wand, an 11-ounce detergent bottle, storage bag, and more. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year Sun Joe warranty. More details below.

While you will find a few lesser-known brands with similar products on Amazon, the ratings are less than stellar leaving today’s featured deal as one of the best option in the price range. You’re next best bet would be something like this $20 garden hose attachment with solid 4+ star ratings from over 900 Amazon customers. It only be able to push out the same power, but it is a far more affordable solution for light cleaning around your property.

Then go head over to our DIY and outdoor tool hub for even more deals including Fiskar’s #1 best-selling 14-inch X7 hatchet, the SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife, and Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch Stainless Steel Multi-Tool, just to name a few. Just make sure you dive into our exclusive Greenworks sale with up to 48% off electric mowers, leaf blowers, and more from $50.

More on the Sun Joe iON+ Cordless Power Cleaner Bundle:

ADJUSTABLE NOZZLE: 5 selectable spray patterns — 0º 0+, 25º, 40º, shower

POWERFUL: 80 W brush motor provides up to 350 PSI max (320 PSI rated) and 0. 6 GPM max (0. 55 GPM rated)

PORTABLE: 20’ siphon hose draws water from any fresh water source.

ACCESSORIES: Utility bristle brush to scrub away dirt and clean wheel wells, 11. 9-inch extension wand, 20-ft siphon hose, garden hose adapter to connect directly to the spigot, 11 fl oz detergent bottle, mesh storage bag.

