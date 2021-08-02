FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eBay’s extra 15% off cert. refurb sale has ANC headphones, AirPlay 2 AV receivers, more

eBay Daily Deals
Today, eBay is launching its latest certified refurbished sale just in time for back to school. Applying code B2SCRSAVING at checkout will take an extra 15% off a selection of headphones, smartphones, speakers, home theater gear, home goods, and more. Shipping is free across the board, as well. With top brands like Bose, iRobot, Samsung, Nikon, and Anker on tap, everything is backed by an impressive 2-year warranty and all the other perks courtesy of eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program. Head below for all of our top picks.

As we mentioned above, everything in today’s refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings.

Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $224.40. Having originally fetched $399, today’s offer amounts to 44% in savings and is the best price of the year. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag. Over 23,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Here are some of our top picks:

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

