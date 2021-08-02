Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers 4K streaming, AirPlay 2, and more at $150 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the Roku Smart Soundbar for $149.99 shipped. Having dropped from $180, today’s offer saves you $30, matches the second-best price of the year, and has only been beaten once before in 2021 by Prime Day. Combining a streaming media play and soundbar, you’ll be able to enjoy everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV and Disney+ in 4K HDR. Roku’s Smart Soundbar also features an internal array of four 2.5-inch full-range drivers to upgrade your TV’s audio, alongside additional smart functionality like HomeKit and Airplay 2 support. There’s also an HDMI port alongside USB and optical. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Roku Wireless Subwoofer on sale for $149.99. Down from its $180 going rate, you’re looking at the same $30 discount noted above as well as the best price to date. Compatible with a variety of devices in the Roku ecosystem, including its Smart Soundbar, Wireless Speakers, and Streambar, the brand’s Wireless Subwoofer will up the ante on movie night thanks to added bass. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 975 customers.

After the sound portion of your home theater has been taken care of, it’s time to move onto the visuals. Football season is right around the corner and your setup may very well be calling for a new big screen for watching all of the action. Luckily, right now we’re tracking up to $800 in savings on 4K TVs ahead of gameday from LG, Samsung, and more starting at $390.

Roku Smart Soundbar features:

Get powerful, immersive sound from this Roku smart soundbar. Four 2.5-inch full-range drivers deliver rich, true-to-source sound reproduction, while the USB and HDMI ports offer easy connection with your TV and smart devices. This Roku smart soundbar comes with a voice remote control that lets you adjust sound and volume settings with your voice.

