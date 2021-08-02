FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Up to $800 off 4K TVs ahead of NFL season: LG OLEDs, 2021 The Frame, more from $390

We are now tracking a host of new 4K TV deals from Samsung and LG as well as the 2021 The Frame models. First up, BuyDig is offering the LG 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with $200 in Visa gift cards and an extended 4-year warranty for $3,296.99 shipped. Originally $4,088, it is currently on sale for $3,300 at Amazon without the gift card, is $200 below our previous mention, and at the lowest price we can find with about $703 in total savings including the gift card credit. Best Buy also has it on sale for $3,300, down from the usual $3,800, without the credit. A 2021 OLED display with over 8 million pixels, it features a 9 Gen4 AI processor, NVIDIA G-SYNC with game optimization settings, and built-in voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. You’ll also find AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit compatibility with direct access to thousands of apps and your all of the best streaming services. Connectivity options include four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K TV deals below. 

LG C1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:

Samsung The Frame

Then head right over to our home theater guide for deep deals on entertainment center audio upgrades, projectors, and much more. 

More on the LG 77-inch 4K Smart OLED TV:

Put simply, OLED has millions of self-lit pixels that can turn on and off to achieve infinite contrast. It doesn’t matter how many thousands of backlights they have, LED TVs will still be in OLED’s shadow. f you’re looking for a TV like no other, look no further. LG OLED TV is a work of art, a big-screen cinema, a portal to gaming worlds, and a front row seat to the biggest sporting events. It’s everything you want TV to be. Dolby Vision IQ intelligently adjusts picture settings based on content genre and ambient surroundings, while Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional surround sound. 

