C by GE RGB LED smart light bulb comes within pennies of all-time low at $10 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the C by GE Full-color RGB LED Smart Light Bulb for $10.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $20 list price, today’s discount is within pennies of its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, as it fell to just below $10 last December. Designed to be controlled by either Assistant or Alexa with voice commands, these bulbs connect directly to your Wi-Fi network so no hub or bridge is required. It’s color-changing thanks to the RGB LEDs here, which make it great for setting the mood of a room or just having fun with kids. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Being the previous-generation bulb on sale here, you’ll also want to swing by our announcement coverage to learn more about GE’s rebranding to Cync. Head below for more.

If you don’t need direct Wi-Fi connected, and instead already have a smart home hub, the Cree Connected LED bulb is available for just $6 right now. While it doesn’t offer RGB coloring, you’ll still find voice control once it’s connected to a ZigBee hub, like the Amazon Echo.

Speaking of voice control, did you see the Alexa deals we found yesterday? The previous-generation Echo Show 5 is down to $45 right now, marking a return to its all-time low. There’s also the larger Echo Show 10.1-inch on sale for $150 from its original $230 list price in refurbished condition, making now a great time to expand your smart home.

More on the C by GE LED Bulb:

Smart bulbs that work with Alexa: Directly connect these smart LED bulbs to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa (sold separately) for voice control. With Google Assistant or Alexa, light bulbs with voice control will help create your smart home.

Wi-Fi light bulbs: Easily connect these smart light bulbs directly to your Wi-Fi router, providing voice control for your C by GE smart bulbs through voice assistants (sold separately) and control away from home – no hub or bridge required.

Manage your smart bulbs away from home: Get added home security and convenience by controlling your Wi-Fi light bulbs with the Cync mobile app. With these C by GE smart lights, never come home to a dark house or disrupt your comfort from bed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!