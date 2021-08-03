Deep deals on OtterBox iPhone and Android cases from $14 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

We have now spotted a number of notable price drops on OttterBox iPhone cases alongside a host of Android options over at Amazon. Everything ships free in orders over $25 or for Prime members. Offers start at around $14 with as much as 46% in savings here including a wide-range of models and colorways. If you’re looking for some added protection while out on summer adventures or just some versatility in your EDC, today’s Amazon OtterBox sale is worth a closer look. Just about all models carry solid 4+ star ratings and an OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. Head below for some quick links and our top picks.

OtterBox iPhone case deals:

OtterBox Android case deals:

More on the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case:

Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max

Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria it does not protect you or the screen

Thin, sleek, stylish, pocket-friendly, one-piece design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style. Convenient open access to ports and speakers

Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles and raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen

