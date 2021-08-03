Deep deals on OtterBox iPhone and Android cases from $14 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

We have now spotted a number of notable price drops on OttterBox iPhone cases alongside a host of Android options over at Amazon. Everything ships free in orders over $25 or for Prime members. Offers start at around $14 with as much as 46% in savings here including a wide-range of models and colorways. If you’re looking for some added protection while out on summer adventures or just some versatility in your EDC, today’s Amazon OtterBox sale is worth a closer look. Just about all models carry solid 4+ star ratings and an OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. Head below for some quick links and our top picks.
OtterBox iPhone case deals:
- Symmetry Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max from $27 (Reg. $50)
- Symmetry Clear Series Case for iPhone 12 Pro Max $40 (Reg. $50)
- Symmetry Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Mini $35 (Reg. $40)
- Symmetry Case for iPhone SE black (2020) $25 (Reg. $40)
- Symmetry Case for iPhone SE berry (2020) $21.50 (Reg. $40)
- And more iPhone 12 case deals…
- And iPhone 11 deals…
- And iPhone SE (2020) deals…
- Plus even more iPhone options…
OtterBox Android case deals:
- Commuter Lite Galaxy A51 $17 (Reg. $30)
- Commuter Lite Galaxy A10e $14 (Reg. $30)
- Commuter Lite Moto g $20.50 (Reg. $30)
- Commuter Galaxy S10e $17.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Defender Screenless Galaxy S20/Galaxy S20 5G $34 (Reg. $50)
- Plus even more Android options…
While we are talking OtterBox, be sure to check out our coverage of its new ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries with hot swap power reserves as well as our hands-on review for them.
Hit up this morning’s handset offers with up to $129 in savings on iPhone 12 and the second-best prices yet on the Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra models. Then dive into our smartphone accessories hub for even more.
More on the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case:
- Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria it does not protect you or the screen
- Thin, sleek, stylish, pocket-friendly, one-piece design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style. Convenient open access to ports and speakers
- Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles and raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen
