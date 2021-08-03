Deep deals on OtterBox iPhone and Android cases from $14 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

46% off From $14

We have now spotted a number of notable price drops on OttterBox iPhone cases alongside a host of Android options over at Amazon. Everything ships free in orders over $25 or for Prime members. Offers start at around $14 with as much as 46% in savings here including a wide-range of models and colorways. If you’re looking for some added protection while out on summer adventures or just some versatility in your EDC, today’s Amazon OtterBox sale is worth a closer look. Just about all models carry solid 4+ star ratings and an OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. Head below for some quick links and our top picks. 

OtterBox iPhone case deals:

OtterBox Android case deals:

While we are talking OtterBox, be sure to check out our coverage of its new ‘industry-first’ Xbox controller batteries with hot swap power reserves as well as our hands-on review for them

Hit up this morning’s handset offers with up to $129 in savings on iPhone 12 and the second-best prices yet on the Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra models. Then dive into our smartphone accessories hub for even more. 

More on the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case:

  • Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Lasting antimicrobial technology helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria it does not protect you or the screen
  • Thin, sleek, stylish, pocket-friendly, one-piece design, with wraparound colors and graphics add seamless style. Convenient open access to ports and speakers
  • Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles and raised, beveled edge helps protect touchscreen

