While the show proper doesn’t start until June 12, OtterBox is unofficially kicking off E3 2021 today with the announcement of its new Power Swap Controller Batteries. Officially part of the “Designed for Xbox program,” the OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries offer what the brand refers to as an “industry-first power solution for console and cloud gamers at E3” with uninterrupted gameplay time in a complete wire-free setup. Head below for a closer look.

New OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries

Compatible with all Xbox One and Xbox X|S controllers as well as the latest OtterBox gaming gear, you’re essentially looking at a modular controller battery system with a hot-swap design, not unlike products we have seen in the past, but with a few notable enhancements.

These quick-release batteries swap on-the-fly with one hand during gameplay without ever taking you out of the action. Once the low battery indicator lets you know you’re getting low (it will illuminate your hands), there’s no need to pause or resend just to swap your battery out with this OtterBox solution.

With reserve power cell

A reserve power cell is deployed to ensure your controller and connection to your console are maintained until you get a chance to pull another one off the included charging dock to swap it out. The OtterBox Power Swap Controller Battery system includes two battery units, the aforementioned charging dock that can also use USB-C cables to charge additional gear, and mounting cages so you can install them in Microsoft Xbox wireless controllers.

OtterBox has paid close attention to the weight and feel of your controller here. A single battery, installed in your Xbox controller with the included cage, as well as the internal power reserve apparently weighs the “same as a pair of AA batteries.”

The new OtterBox Power Swap Controller Batteries and dock system are going up for sale starting June 15 for $59.95 on Otterbox, Microsoft, and Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest OtterBox gaming accessory lineup initially launched at the top of the year, just before we had a chance to go hands-on with most of it. These new Power Swap Controller Batteries are great extension to that gear as well as anyone making use of Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X controllers. While there’s nothing overly special about controller batteries, the hot-swappable nature and power reserve feature are certainly interesting, especially for hardcore gamers and online multiplayer enthusiasts that don’t want to let the squad down because their batteries are dead.

