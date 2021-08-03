Illuminate a 400-foot path with two LED headlamps at just $9 (Save 30%)

Lepro US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 111,000+) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 200-lumen LED Headlamps for $9.09 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While Amazon’s list price reflects a $17 cost, these have actually been selling for $13. Using the lower number, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. These headlamps are ready to illuminate an up to 400-foot path thanks to integrated XPG2 LEDs that cast 200 lumens of light. They’re bound to come in handy when working on dimly-lit projects, going on late-night walks, bike rides, and the list goes on. Each unit is powered by three AAA batteries which will keep it running for up to 22 hours. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-selling headlamps will convey how hard it is to beat the price above. That being said, you could opt for one LE headlamp for $7 Prime shipped instead. You’ll spend $2 less, which could be a better outcome if you only need a single headlamp.

two LE 200-lumen LED Headlamps features:

Super Bright – Powerful XPG2 LED generates a beam up to 1300lux, illuminates as far as 400ft/120m. It is the perfect addition to your jogging, camping, fishing, hiking, backpacking, or hunting gear.

Spot Light & Flood Light – There are 6 lighting modes to suit your different needs, including spot light (high/low), flood light (high/low) and red light (stay on/flash).

Long Lasting – Each headlamp is powered by 3 AAA batteries, offers 22 hours run time on low brightness and 6 hours on high brightness.

